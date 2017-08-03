Kim Ki-duk says hitting actress was part of demonstration for scene: statement

(Yonhap)

Director Kim Ki-duk on Thursday released a statement in response to accusations he had hit and coerced an actress on the set of “Moebius” in 2013.The director said that he could not exactly recall the events from four years ago. However, he stressed that the strike happened while demonstrating a scene.“I myself was in the scene and might have hit the opposing actress while following the viewpoint or hit myself. This happened while I was demonstrating and explaining that this was the scene I wanted,” said Kim.“In any case, it was from a director’s stance, a situation that occurred while concentrating to heighten the realism of the film,” Kim said.The following is the translated version of Kim’s full statement:We (the actress and I) first started working on movies together in 1996 and have long been friendly. After I received an international prize, (the actress in question) asked to star in one of my films. After I received the Venice and Berlin director awards in 2004 she asked once again, so I offered her one of the two female roles in the 2005 film “Time,” but she objected saying she was not satisfied with the role.In 2012 after I received the Venice prize, she asked to star in one of my films again and agreed to star in “Moebius.” After two shoots she unilaterally decided to give up starring in the film, and we could not get in touch with her after that. At the third shoot, we waited until 10 a.m. for her, but she did not come. The producer, who lived near her house, asked her to come to the set numerous times, but she ended up not coming. Because of the budget, we hurriedly revised the script for the other actress to play two roles and finished filming.Four years have passed and this is the current situation.Other parts are difficult to understand, but I hope to explain myself on the part about violence.On the first day, the first shoot featured a husband and wife who were in an intense fight due to the husband’s cellphone. It was four years ago so I do not remember well, but in my memory, I myself was in the scene and might have hit the actress while following the viewpoint or hit myself. This happened while I was demonstrating and explaining that this was the scene I wanted. It was around four years ago so I do not remember exactly.In any case, it was from a director’s stance, a situation that occurred while concentrating to heighten the realism of the film. Many crew members were watching and no personal feelings were involved.Even so, if a crew member is able to give an exact testimony of the situation, I will see this as a chance to reconsider my stance as a film director and take responsibility for my actions.Aside from the part about violence, the rest I believe is a misunderstanding that arose from my efforts to do my best (to depict) the scene in the scenario from a director’s position.In any case, I am truly sorry toward the actress who was hurt by the incident.But she had said she would do her best in any role and asked twice to star (in one of my films) and made the difficult decision to star (in one). I wanted to make a good film together, but it is regrettable that the situation has turned out this way.Lastly I hope there are no misunderstandings surrounding Korean film crew members and actors who make truly high quality films. I am so sorry (for the distraction) to the crew members who participated in the upcoming “The Time of Humans.”(doo@heraldcorp.com)