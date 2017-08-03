Is EXO the most stylish K-pop band ever?: Vogue

EXO (S.M. Entertainment)

EXO is without a doubt one of the most popular K-pop groups, garnering attention not just for its music but its fashion as well.Vogue magazine took notice of the nine-member group’s ever-evolving fashion in a recent article titled “Is EXO the Most Stylish K-Pop Band of All Time?”It said that the outfits seen in the music video for EXO’s “Ko Ko Bop” -- the lead single of its fourth album “The War” -- “continues EXO’s tradition of slowly pushing the boundaries of K-pop men’s fashion.”The fashion magazine added that the song reimagines the eight singers -- without Chinese member Lay, who was sidelined due to his schedule -- as younger, more fashion-forward versions of Dickie Greenleaf from “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”Vogue mentioned that the change in the band’s fashion sense began around 2015 with the song “Call Me Baby.”“In 2015, however, they found a way to bring out each member’s personality by tailoring what they wore in each shoot. More importantly, they began to source designers that K-pop stars were not wearing at the time,” the magazine wrote, adding that instead of wearing just high-end big name brands, the group began to go for labels loved by fashion circles.“K-pop bands, EXO included, are known for casting off and slipping on new identities with each album. To let a bit of their personal taste shine through, no matter how small, felt like a change.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)