Baseball manager with brain tumor discharged from hospital

South Korean baseball club NC Dinos said Thursday their manager Kim Kyung-moon, recently diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, has been discharged from hospital.



The Korea Baseball Organization club said Kim will be resting at his home and will remain sidelined indefinitely.



Kim, 58, left last Friday's game against the KT Wiz in Suwon, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul, with dizziness and symptoms of acute indigestion. He was admitted to a hospital in Bundang, near Suwon. The Dinos then announced Tuesday that Kim was diagnosed with a small tumor in his pituitary gland.



The condition didn't require surgery, but Kim has been advised to rest. Kim's condition has improved and he will be re-evaluated four weeks later, according to the Dinos.



In his absence, bench coach Kim Pyoung-ho has been handling managerial duties.



The Dinos are in second place in the 10-team KBO with a record of 58-39-1 (wins-losses-ties), five games behind the league-leading Kia Tigers.



The Dinos joined the KBO in 2013, and Kim has been their only manager. They have been to the postseason in each of the past three seasons. (Yonhap)

In this file photo taken on June 13, 2017, NC Dinos manager Kim Kyung-moon salutes the fans after his team's win over the Nexen Heroes in their Korea Baseball Organization game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)