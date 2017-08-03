Heize, Suran to join Seo Tai-ji retrospective project

Heize and Suran were amongst the newest group of performers to join a retrospective project honoring the 25th anniversary of legendary K-pop icon Seo Tai-ji, according to Seo's company Thursday.
The two solo divas, along with Eddy Kim and Crush, are on board for a project to remake Seo's past hits, Seo Tai-ji Company said.
The four artists were joined by Seo's recommendation, the company explained.
|Eddy Kim, Suran, Crush and Heize (from top left, clockwise)/ Yonhap
With a previous background in underground rock music, Seo, whose real name is Jung Hyun-chul, made his mainstream debut as leader of boy band "Seo Tai-ji & Boys" in 1992 and went on to produce several mega-hit albums, earning the moniker "President of Culture." After disbanding his group in 1996, Seo went on to have a successful solo career. (Yonhap)