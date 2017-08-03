Heize, Suran to join Seo Tai-ji retrospective project

Heize and Suran were amongst the newest group of performers to join a retrospective project honoring the 25th anniversary of legendary K-pop icon Seo Tai-ji, according to Seo's company Thursday.



The two solo divas, along with Eddy Kim and Crush, are on board for a project to remake Seo's past hits, Seo Tai-ji Company said.



The four artists were joined by Seo's recommendation, the company explained.





Eddy Kim, Suran, Crush and Heize (from top left, clockwise)/ Yonhap

Since last month, BTS, Younha and Urban Zakapa, have released remakes of Seo's hits, including "Come Back Home," "Moai" and "Take Five." The remake project will lead up to Seo's 25th anniversary concert on Sept. 2 at the Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul.With a previous background in underground rock music, Seo, whose real name is Jung Hyun-chul, made his mainstream debut as leader of boy band "Seo Tai-ji & Boys" in 1992 and went on to produce several mega-hit albums, earning the moniker "President of Culture." After disbanding his group in 1996, Seo went on to have a successful solo career. (Yonhap)