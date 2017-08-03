S. Korea stresses taking initiative, peaceful way in resolving N. Korean nukes

Seoul's foreign ministry has reiterated that South Korea and the United States are maintaining close consultation, dismissing concerns that Seoul is sidelined from international discussions to resolve North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.





It also emphasized the US supports Seoul's leading role in paving the foundation of peace on the Korean Peninsula."Both South Korea and the United States clearly share their common stance about our leading role (to be secured) in paving the way for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in strengthening South Korea-led cooperation to formulate the international framework for the peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear problem," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release late Wednesday.The two countries are "cooperating more closely on all kinds of issues on the North Korean problem and every level than at any time in the past," the ministry stressed.It also said that the bilateral cooperation is focused on finding "peaceful ways" to denuclearize North Korea, which is their common goal.The clarification by the foreign ministry came as North Korea's second successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week triggered active debates in the US on how to rein in the unruly country.US debates ranged from a suggestion of bargaining between the US and China to military options on North Korea, both hardly involving South Korea's role."The suggestion of some extreme opinions itself reflects the serious concerns the international community, including the US, has of the seriousness of North Korean threats and provocations,"the ministry said."South Korea will continue its efforts to get North Korea to stop provocations and bring them out to the path of talks for denuclearization while responding sternly to North Korea provocations," it added. (Yonhap)