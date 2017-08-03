Girls' Generation, Yuhki Kuramoto to grace DMZ concert

Idol band Girls' Generation and Japanese new age composer Yuhki Kuramoto are among the artists set to perform at this year's DMZ Peace Concert near the inter-Korean border north of Seoul, according to organizers Thursday.



The two-day concert at the unification-themed Nuri Peace Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, will be held from Aug. 12, with the first day dedicated to K-pop stars, including Girls' Generation, BTOB, B1A4, Cosmic Girls and GFriend, MBC TV said.





(S.M. Entertainment)

On Aug. 13, Yuhki Kuramoto, violinists Shin Ji-ah and Yu-Chien Tseng, operatic pop quartet Forte Di Quattro and the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra will take to the stage for a classical/opera concert.The concert, co-hosted by MBC TV and Gyeonggi Provincial Government, will be open to everyone for free. The shows will be broadcast via the network on Aug. 15. (Yonhap)