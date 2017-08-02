[Graphic News] National Museum of China tops list of most-visited museums

The National Museum of China in Beijing is now the most-visited museum in the world, according to a report published by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.The museum for Chinese history and the arts tops the list for the first time, receiving 7.55 million people in 2016.The report has charted global museum trends since 2012 by listing the best-attended museums worldwide and in different regions.Washington’s National Air and Space Museum ranked second. The Louvre claimed the third spot, having previously garnered the top position last year. The National Museum of Korea ranked 19th, received 3.39 million people in 2016.