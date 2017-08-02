Korean president vows enhanced cooperation with Indonesia, ASEAN

(Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday vowed to upgrade his country's relations with Indonesia and other Southeast Asian nations to the level of its ties with the world's most powerful countries."I am very happy to see that South Korea-Indonesia relations are expanding," Moon said, according to his top press secretary Yoon Young-chan. "I hope such cooperation will further expand to help strengthen (Indonesia's) defense capabilities."Moon's remarks came at a meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, who is visiting South Korea to attend a ceremony marking the first delivery of a South Korea-made submarine to the Indonesian navy.The meeting was held at a presidential retreat in Jinhae, 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where the South Korean president is spending his five-day leave."President Moon then reaffirmed that his country will develop its relations with Indonesia and other member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the level of relations with the four world powers," Yoon told a press briefing in Seoul. The four major powers refers to the United States, Japan, China and Russia.Moon also expressed hope that bilateral defense cooperation between his country and Indonesia will expand to include exchanges in defense technologies and training, according to Yoon.The South Korean president offered his regards to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, expressing hope to soon meet him in person for discussions on ways to further improve their countries' friendly relations, the spokesman added. (Yonhap)