Ferry Corsten may work with S.M. artists this winter

Ferry Corsten performs during Unite With Tomorrowland Korea in Incheon on Saturday. (Unite With Tomorrowland)

Ferry Corsten performs during Unite With Tomorrowland Korea in Incheon on Saturday. (Unite With Tomorrowland)

Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten said he may work on another song with an artist of S.M. Entertainment, adding that his previous works with the agency had been “an amazing, cool experience.”“I think I might be back here (Korea) for S.M. writing camp in the winter,” Corsten said before his performance at Unite With Tomorrowland Korea in Incheon on Saturday. “I was very happy to have worked on tracks with Luna and Amber (of f(x)).”Writing camp refers to a group of musicians working together at the same location to write songs for artists under the same label.Corsten said he did not yet know which artist he would work with.Last year, Corsten worked on the track “Heartbeat” by Amber and Luna of f(x).“It was (an) amazing, cool experience,” he said on his previous work with S.M. Entertainment. “I was absolutely blown away by the level of detail, professionalism, everything. From the mastering and mixing, all the way down to choreography and the artists’ styling. Wow! What a machine.”