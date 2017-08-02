[Newsmaker] ‘Housekeeping soldiers:’ ugly face of South Korean military

When Kwon Tae-jin (not his real name) joined the Navy after finishing his freshman year at a prestigious university in Seoul, the then-20-year-old had high expectations about spending his mandatory service sailing distant seas.



Having endured six months of basic military training and another six months of life in the barracks, Kwon was promoted to a seaman and waited for his assignment. But the assignment he received was something he had not anticipated: becoming the commander’s housekeeper.



“I was more like his body servant,” said Kwon, who left the Navy in March, recalling his days at the commander’s residence near the East Sea. “Sweeping the floor, picking up the laundry, cleaning the garden ... you name it. I even tutored his children and translated his thesis into English.”



Kwon was a “housekeeping soldier,” part of a unique South Korean system that been roiling the nation this week after it was revealed by a local human rights watchdog how an Army four-star general’s wife treated assigned soldiers.





Gen. Park Chan-ju, chief of 2nd Operational Command. Yonhap

Soldiers check their targets at an Army shooting range in Daejeon . (Yonhap)