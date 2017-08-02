Education chief to female teachers: Be proud, you’re a great catch

(Yonhap)

A provincial education superintendent has been denounced for allegedly making sexist remarks, a local media outlet reported Wednesday.According to Money Today, North Gyeongsang Province education superintendent Lee Young-woo was said in a speech at teachers’ training program that “Female teachers are high-priced in the local marriage market, so be proud of being a teacher.”Lee also reportedly said that “(being a) teacher is the best job for women, there is no use in being hired by a big firm.”Teachers who were at the scene filed complaints through the Education Training Institute of North Gyeongsang Province webpage.A teacher commented, “Teachers sighed after the speech was delivered. If people at the top of the educational field display this kind of language and behavior, what will teachers see and teach their students?”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)