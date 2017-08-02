Head of major drugmaker quizzed over alleged abuse of drivers

Rhee Jang-han (C), surrounded by reporters, enters the police building in central Seoul to face questioning over allegedly verbally abusing his private chauffeurs, on Aug. 2, 2017. (Yonhap)

The chief of a major South Korean drugmaker was summoned by police Wednesday to face questioning over allegations of verbal harassment of his chauffeurs.Rhee Jang-han, chairman of Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp., appeared at the special crime unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at around 10 a.m., according to the Seoul police.Rhee, 65, is suspected of hurling invectives at four of his private car drivers and forcing them to violate traffic regulations. They have all quit their jobs.The chairman is also accused of offering his business partners erectile dysfunction pills as gifts without obtaining prescriptions."I do ask for forgiveness from the public and those who were hurt by what I did," he told reporters. "I will answer in detail (to the police)."The allegations came to light as recorded conversations between him and one of the drivers were released via online and the media.Rhee is the second-generation leader of the pharmaceutical company. He serves as vice chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, a major business lobby group here. (Yonhap)