Trump would go to war with N. Korea: senator

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- US President Donald Trump has said he will go to war with North Korea if the communist regime continues to threaten the US with its nuclear and missile programs, an influential Republican senator said Tuesday.Sen. Lindsey Graham relayed his discussions with the president on NBC's "Today Show.""There will be a war with North Korea over the missile program if they continue to try to hit America with an ICBM," the senator said. "He's told me that. I believe him. If I were China, I would believe him, too, and do something about it. You can stop North Korea, militarily or diplomatically."North Korea tested two ICBMs, or intercontinental ballistic missiles, in July, demonstrating significant progress in its pursuit of a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon to the US.Trump has slammed China for not doing enough, in his view, to rein in Pyongyang, an argument Beijing rejects."There is a military option: To destroy North Korea's program and North Korea itself," Graham added. "I prefer the diplomatic approach. But they will not be allowed to have a missile to hit America with a nuclear weapon on top."