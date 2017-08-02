Trump would go to war with N. Korea: senator

Sen. Lindsey Graham relayed his discussions with the president on NBC's "Today Show."
"There will be a war with North Korea over the missile program if they continue to try to hit America with an ICBM," the senator said. "He's told me that. I believe him. If I were China, I would believe him, too, and do something about it. You can stop North Korea, militarily or diplomatically."
|US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)
North Korea tested two ICBMs, or intercontinental ballistic missiles, in July, demonstrating significant progress in its pursuit of a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon to the US.
Trump has slammed China for not doing enough, in his view, to rein in Pyongyang, an argument Beijing rejects.
"There is a military option: To destroy North Korea's program and North Korea itself," Graham added. "I prefer the diplomatic approach. But they will not be allowed to have a missile to hit America with a nuclear weapon on top."