Uee, Kangnam break up after dating for 3 months

Uee(left) and Kangnam (Yonhap)

Actress Uee and singer Kangnam told local media outlets Tuesday that they had broken up, two weeks after they admitted to being in a romantic relationship.The agencies of the two stars confirmed earlier reports that they had parted ways.Officials cited work as the cause, but did not comment on when the two had broken up.The two confirmed their relationship on July 14. They initially denied media reports that they were dating, but confessed after photos of them emerged.It was reported that the two became close while appearing in SBS’ “Law of the Jungle.”Uee debuted as a member of the K-pop group After School in 2009. he is currently working as a full-time actress after leaving the group in May.Kangnam, born to a Japanese father and Korean mother, is the vocalist of hip-hop group M.I.B.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)