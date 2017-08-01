Uee, Kangnam break up after dating for 3 months

The agencies of the two stars confirmed earlier reports that they had parted ways.
Officials cited work as the cause, but did not comment on when the two had broken up.
The two confirmed their relationship on July 14. They initially denied media reports that they were dating, but confessed after photos of them emerged.
|Uee(left) and Kangnam (Yonhap)
It was reported that the two became close while appearing in SBS’ “Law of the Jungle.”
Uee debuted as a member of the K-pop group After School in 2009. he is currently working as a full-time actress after leaving the group in May.
Kangnam, born to a Japanese father and Korean mother, is the vocalist of hip-hop group M.I.B.
