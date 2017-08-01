LS Cable wins W219b deal in Qatar

(LS Cable)

LS Cable & System, a Korean cable manufacturer, has signed a 219 billion won ($195.6 million) contract with the Qatari government to supply high voltage cables to the Middle Eastern country.The deal is the largest won by a South Korean cable company in the Middle East, making LS the No. 1 cable supplier to the region, said the firm.The company will handle 70 percent of the country’s demand for cables ranging from 132 kilovolts to 400 kilovolts.The deal came as the Qatari government is making investments worth around 2.6 trillion won to expand the country’s power grid for the country’s growing population and the 2022 World Cup it will be hosting.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)