BNP Paribas Cardif Life appoints Benoit Meslet as CEO

Published : 2017-08-01 15:37
Updated : 2017-08-01 16:39

BNP Paribas Cardif Life Insurance in Korea announced Tuesday that its board members have appointed Benoit Meslet as the company’s new representative director and CEO, succeeding former head Jean-Christophe Darbes.

Officially starting his post Tuesday, Meslet has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services and insurance industries, including an extensive background in product development across Asia.

Benoit Meslet, representative director and CEO of BNP Paribas Cardif Life Insurance in Korea (BNP Paribas Cardif)

Prior to joining BNP Paribas Cardif, he worked as the chief transformation and strategy officer at NN Life in Japan. He has also held several senior positions at ING Group.

Meslet has an engineering degree from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquees in Lyon, France. He was previously the head of credit risk management at BNP Paribas Personal Finance in Seoul.

BNP Paribas Cardif Life Insurance is the life insurance subsidiary of BNP Paribas Cardif in Korea, the insurance arm of BNP Paribas.

By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)

