Galaxy S8 series wins environment certificate in US

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones won a top-level certificate from an environmental evaluation conducted in the United States.The South Korean tech giant said the smartphones won the Gold rating from the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool, approved by the Green Electronics Council and Underwriters Laboratories.It marks the first time for smartphones to win a EPEAT certificate.The test focuses on various environmental aspects of products, such as the use of toxic materials, energy efficiency and corporations' social contributions.Samsung said the Galaxy S8 smartphones were praised for their high power efficiency while utilizing recycled materials for earphone cases.The company said the Galaxy S8 stands out for not only its top-notch performance but also for Samsung's efforts to develop environmental-friendly products, saying it will continue efforts to release products while taking nature into consideration. (Yonhap)