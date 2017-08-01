Netmarble's 'Lineage 2: Revolution' hits 1m preorders in Japan

(Yonhap)

Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game developer, said the number of pre-registrations for its mega-hit title, "Lineage 2: Revolution," in Japan surpassed the 1 million mark Tuesday.Netmarble started accepting the preorders for the mobile role-playing game from the official website for Japanese players on April 28 before its launch during the third quarter of this year, the company said. The exact launch date has yet to be decided."It is very unusual for a mobile game to receive more than 1 million preorders in Japan," said a Netmarble Games official who asked not to be named.The game -- which has gained huge popularity after its release in 11 Asian countries earlier this year -- will be launched in the United States during the fourth quarter and in China before the end of this year, the company said.Netmarble Games, established in 2000, has produced some of the most successful mobile and online games, including "MARVEL Future Fight," "Seven Knights" and "Everybody's Marble." The company successfully debuted on Seoul's bourse in May.Netmarble, however, faces some competition both at home and abroad as NCsoft Corp., a South Korean online gamemaker, released the mobile version of its mega-hit game "Lineage," "Lineage M," earlier in the day and currently ranks as the No. 1 mobile application in terms of sales. (Yonhap)