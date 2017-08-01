Hanwha to turn 850 temporary workers into permanent employees

(Yonhap)

Hanwha Group said Tuesday it will turn 850 temporary workers into permanent employees by the first half of next year, a decision that will mostly benefit young workers at its services affiliates.Group officials said each affiliate will begin work evaluations of each temporary worker from next month for a phased transfer to permanent positions. About 660 of these workers are in the services sector of the group, including duty-free shop operator Hanwha Galleria and leisure affiliate Hanwha Hotels & Resorts. Fifty-one percent of the workers are women, and 76 percent are those in their 20s.The Moon Jae-in administration has prioritized the creation of quality and stable jobs to battle the record-high youth unemployment rate and to raise household income.Positions held by temporary workers will either be turned into permanent positions or internships before permanent employment, aimed at lowering the ratio of non-permanent workers in the business group, officials said.Hanwha made similar job transfers in March 2013 when it made 2,040 contracted workers permanent employees. (Yonhap)