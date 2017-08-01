Samsung appeals to Southeast Asian consumers

A 360 Bladeless Cassette air conditioning system designed based on the motif of Singapore’s national flag is installed at a restaurant in Tanjong Pagar in the business district of Singapore. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics’ home appliance business remains upbeat in Southeast Asia, with the recent expansion of its supply of system air conditioners to local companies there, the company said Tuesday.The South Korean electronics maker said it received additional orders for its 360 Bladeless Cassette, a circular-shaped air conditioning system for commercial areas, including a zoo in Singapore and 18 branches of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Manila.Compared to square air conditioners built into ceilings, the 360 Bladeless Cassette reduces direct contact of wind and spreads cool air evenly, according to the company.“The Coffee Bean officials said that the temperature of coffee products cools down at a slower pace than before, while providing visitors with a more pleasant and cooler environment,” a Samsung official said.Samsung first made inroads into Southeast Asia in 2011, focusing on high demand for commercial air conditioning systems. The company’s sales are growing 1.5 times annually, it said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)