Winner to reveal behind-the-scenes stories in Hawaii

(YG Entertainment)

Boy band Winner on Tuesday revealed the poster for its live broadcast on Naver’s V Live, set to take place a day after the official release of its newest single album, “Our Twenty For,” Thursday.According to YG Entertainment, Winner will take the opportunity to share with fans what happened during the filming of its music video in Hawaii. The band will also spill some details about the new record.Fans of the K-pop act have been anticipating the return of Winner, particularly with the boy band revealing teaser videos of the Hawaii shoot via its official Instagram account, “winnercity.”The lead track for the new record “Love Me Love Me Love Me” will be a disco song that is a “modern reinterpretation of old-school disco and will have a catchy hook,” according to the band’s agency.“Our Twenty For” will release at 4 p.m. on Friday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)