GM Korea's July sales fall 9.9% on lower demand

GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its July sales fell 9.9 percent from a year earlier due to weak domestic sales.GM Korea sold a total of 41,406 vehicles in July, down from 45,977 units tallied a year earlier, the company said in a statement.Exports declined 3.2 percent to 30,605 from 31,617 over the cited period. Domestic sales also plunged 25 percent to 10,801 units from 14,360 during the same period, it said.The sales slump was mainly affected by the sharp decline in local demand for the midsize Malibu, flagship Impala and the large Alpheon sedan last month, the statement said.In the January-July period, GM Korea saw its combined sales slump 9.4 percent on-year to 320,405 units from 353,489, it said. (Yonhap)