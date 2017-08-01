Former Beast member Jang Hyun-seung apologizes for bad behavior

Jang Hyun-seung (Yonhap)

Jang Hyun-seung, formerly of Beast, apologized for his past disrespectful behavior, over a year after leaving the now-defunct boy band.His unexpected, lengthy apology to fans was made via Instagram on Monday. He shared his thoughts on his departure from the group in April last year.“During the past seven years, I was so loved by many before I left Beast. I achieved my dreams, but during the activities with the group, I had my own thirst and began to stubbornly pursue my own pleasure instead of working with other Beast members.“As a result, the wall between the members and I grew thicker, as I chose to alienate myself from the team instead of uniting with them. I also ended up showing poor attitude at public events, which I thought was a perk of being young and cool,” he wrote.The singer went on to confess that he had realized his selfish wrongdoings after reaching rock bottom. He wanted to express how sorry he was for hurting others.Jang debuted with Beast in 2009 and made his solo debut in May 2015. He left the group in April last year to pursue his solo career.Despite the apology, netizens questioned if the letter was aimed at promoting Jang’s digital single “Home” released Thursday.Other former members of Beast left their former agency Cube Entertainment in November last year, after their contracts expired. Under a new agency, Around Us, they resumed their activities as a group called Highlight.By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)