Jessica confirms Aug. 9 album release

Her agency Coridel Entertainment released Monday a teaser image via social media and its website. The lead track of the album will be “Summer Storm.”
|A teaser for Jessica’s upcoming third mini album “My Decade” (Coridel Entertainment)
The new release comes seven months after her second mini album “Wonderland” in December 2016.
Jessica celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut this year. The 28-year-old debuted in 2007 with Girls’ Generation, but left the group in 2014 due to scheduling conflicts. She released her first solo album “With Love, J” in May 2016.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)