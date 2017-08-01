Seoul City to probe alleged oil spill at ex-US base

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Jessica confirms Aug. 9 album release

kh close

 

Published : 2017-08-01 16:23
Updated : 2017-08-01 16:23

Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica heralded the imminent release of her third mini album “My Decade,” slated for Aug. 9.

Her agency Coridel Entertainment released Monday a teaser image via social media and its website. The lead track of the album will be “Summer Storm.” 

A teaser for Jessica’s upcoming third mini album “My Decade” (Coridel Entertainment)
“As she marks her 10th anniversary this year, she is making a lot of effort to show you a high quality album. Please show lots of love and support for Jessica’s third mini album, ‘My Decade,’” the agency said.

The new release comes seven months after her second mini album “Wonderland” in December 2016.

Jessica celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut this year. The 28-year-old debuted in 2007 with Girls’ Generation, but left the group in 2014 due to scheduling conflicts. She released her first solo album “With Love, J” in May 2016.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]