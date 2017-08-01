[Photo News] Line Friends marks grand opening of first US store in New York City

FIRST LINE FRIENDS STORE IN US -- Line Friends, the character merchandising unit of Naver-owned mobile messenger Line, marked the grand opening of its first store in the US on Tuesday. Located at Times Square in New York City, the store features rooms that introduce the stories of Line Friends characters. It also sells character goods including those exclusive to New York. More than 300,000 people have visited the store since its preopening on July 21, the firm said. (Line Friends)