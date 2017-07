(S.M. Entertainment)

Girls’ Generation on Tuesday revealed a teaser image of Seohyun, along with a sneak peek of its new song “Sweet Talk” from its upcoming album “Holiday Night.”The K-pop group uploaded photos of its youngest member on its official homepage, with excerpts of the song.Seohyun wrote the lyrics for the dance number, which is about a man and a woman about to fall in love. She also wrote the lyrics for “Holiday,” one of two title tracks for the album.Girls’ Generation will appear on the SMTOWN channel on the Naver V app Tuesday at 8 p.m., ahead of the official release of the songs online Friday at 6 p.m.