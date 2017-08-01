Korea not to introduce 'ABBA' penalty shootout format this year

South Korea's football governing body said Tuesday it doesn't plan to adopt a new penalty shootout format this year in its cup competition.



The Korea Football Association said its officials discussed using the new "ABBA" penalty shootout system in its competitions, but it has yet to decide on the details, adding that this year's FA Cup will go with the traditional "ABAB" pattern, in which teams take turns in a shootout.



Under the "ABBA" system, a player from the first team takes a penalty, followed by two from the opposition, and that sequence goes on until there is a winner.



FIFA tested the "ABBA" system -- which is believed to be fairer than the "ABAB" format that usually gives the advantage to those who take penalties first -- at the European under-17 tournaments in May. The new penalty shootout format also featured at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea earlier this year.



The English Football League also announced that it will use the "ABBA" system starting this season.



The KFA said it is difficult to introduce the "ABBA" system in the middle of the competition. The South Korean FA Cup started March 11 and the quarterfinals of the tournament are slated for Aug. 9. (Yonhap)

In this file photo taken on May 17, 2017, FC Seoul`s Yun Il-lok sends the ball over the net during a penalty shootout between FC Seoul and Busan IPark in their FA Cup round of 16 contest at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)