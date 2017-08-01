Russia-donated grain arrives in food-short N. Korea: report

This photo, taken from the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Aug. 1, 2017, shows Russian and North Korean officials posing for a photo during a ceremony at a port in the North`s northeastern city of Chongjin the previous day to mark the arrival of 800 tons of flour donated by Russia through the World Food Program. (Yonhap)

A total of 800 tons of flour donated by Russia arrived at a North Korean port this week to help meet the North's food shortages, Radio Free Asia reported Tuesday.Citing the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang, the Washington-based RFA said a Russian ship carrying the wheat flour, provided as humanitarian aid through the World Food Program, docked Monday in the North's northeastern port city of Chongjin.The donation will be used to make dietary supplements for the North's vulnerable people, including children in the Kangwon and Ryanggang provinces, lactating mothers and pregnant women, and baby biscuits.The arrival of Russian-donated flour came on the heels of 2,400 tons of flour being delivered to the North as part of Russia's implementation of the WFP project to help the North ease its food shortages. (Yonhap)