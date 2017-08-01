Seoul stocks open lower on tech losses

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower early Tuesday due to losses by technology companies, such as market kingpin Samsung Electronics, analysts said.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 4.89 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,398.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Tech shares mostly lost ground, with Samsung Electronics moving down 1.2 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 1.36 percent. LG Display also surrendered 0.79 percent.Auto shares, meanwhile, were in positive terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor adding 0.34 percent and its sister company Kia Motors moving up 0.55 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,118.5 won against the US dollar, up 2.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)