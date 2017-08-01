Russia condemns NK's missile provocation but urges restraint

(Yonhap)

MOSCOW -- Russia condemned North Korea's recent missile provocation on Monday, saying it is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, but still called on relevant countries to refrain from action that could further escalate tensions in the region.The North launched what it claimed to be a second and improved intercontinental ballistic missile late Friday night, which flew more than 1,000 kilometers at the maximum altitude of around 3,700 km before landing in waters between Korea and Japan.Russia's foreign ministry issued a commentary on Monday (local time) in which it joined countries, including South Korea, the US and Japan, in condemning the reclusive country. It expressed "grave concerns," saying that the latest missile provocation violated multiple UNSC resolutions.It, however, asked countries to refrain from taking any action that could further escalate tensions in the region.The ministry also called it "groundless" to criticize Russia, along with China, for acquiescing the North's nuclear and missile ambitions, apparently pointing to an argument in the US that the two countries should be held responsible for the current nuclear stalemate. (Yonhap)