Korean outfielder Kim Hyun-soo draws 3 walks in Phillies debut

South Korean outfielder Kim Hyun-soo drew three walks in his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies.



Kim, traded by the Baltimore Orioles last Friday (local time), made his first appearance for the Phillies against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday. Batting seventh and playing left field, Kim went 0-for-1 with three walks.



His batting average for the season is .230.



The first two of the walks came against Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz in the second and third inning. In the fifth, Kim drew his third walk of the day from reliever Luke Jackson.



This was the first three-walk game in the majors for Kim, who made his big league debut last year.



Kim struck out swinging in the bottom seventh against Sam Freeman. He was lifted in the field in favor of Cameron Perkins in a double switch.



The Phillies won 7-6 for their fifth straight win.



Kim had been a bench player for the Orioles, stuck behind hot-hitting rookie Trey Mancini in left field. The 29-year-old South Korean will likely remain in the same role on the Phillies, as Aaron Altherr, 26, and Nick Williams, 23, have split left field duties with veteran Daniel Nava on the disabled list. (Yonhap)