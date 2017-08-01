Latest LPGA winner soars in world rankings

South Korean golfer Lee Mi-hyang, the latest LPGA Tour winner, soared to a season-high No. 33 in the women's world rankings released Tuesday.



Lee jumped 16 spots from the previous week, thanks to her come-from-behind victory at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open.



The 24-year-old rallied from six shots down at the start of the final round to capture her second career LPGA win. This was the largest final round comeback on the tour this year.



Lee is the third consecutive South Korean champion in the LPGA and also the ninth different winner from the country this year through 21 tournaments.



South Korea boasts five players inside the top 10 in the world rankings, led by No. 1 Ryu So-yeon. Reigning U.S. Women's Open champion Park Sung-hyun moved up a notch to No. 4, followed by Chun In-gee (No. 6), Amy Yang (No. 8) and Park In-bee (No. 10). (Yonhap)

In this Associated Press photo taken on July 30, 2017, South Korean Lee Mi-hyang poses with the champion's trophy after winning the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland. (Yonhap)