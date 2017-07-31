Seoul can conduct pre-emptive strike against North Korea ‘unilaterally’: defense chief

Seoul’s defense chief on Monday stated that South Korea is capable of a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, as Seoul and Washington struggle to find a viable solution to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile ambitions.



In a meeting with lawmakers at the National Assembly, Defense Minister Song Young-moo said Seoul could use its ingenious pre-emptive strike scheme -- such as “Kill Chain” -- to carry out an attack when a military attack by the North looks imminent.



“It’s more like changing the operational concept. You can see it that way,” Song said when asked about whether South Korea could change its defense policy to allow for unilateral attacks. “Defense reform plans include kill chain. We will continue to push for it”



But Song stressed that “there is no way” to implement a plan for a pre-emptive strike, denying media reports that the military is working on such a scheme under the instructions of President Moon Jae-in.







Defense Minister Song Young-moo. Yonhap