Men jailed for posing as immigration officers to rob illegal immigrants

(Yonhap)

Two Korean men who posed as immigration officers to rob foreign women have had their jail terms upheld on appeal.The court concluded that the two men purposefully targeted foreign nationals who were in the country illegally, believing they would be less likely to turn to the police for help.Upholding the lower court’s ruling, the Daegu High Court sentenced the two men to three years in prison on Sunday.Last February, the two men in their 20s barged into an apartment in Daegu posing as immigration officers.They threatened five women who were in the apartment and took their mobile phones and jewelry.“This crime is a particularly serious one considering how the two men took advantage of the victims’ undocumented status,” the court said.By Kim Min-joo/ Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)