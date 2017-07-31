Korail to simplify ticket system for foreign travelers

(Yonhap)

Korail, the state-run railway operator, will simplify its rail pass for foreign customers to improve their convenience, the company said Monday.The Korail Pass is a voucher designed for use on all trains operated by Korail.A total of six rail passes with the same price and validity period will be offered from Tuesday, the company said. Previously, foreign customers had to pay a different price for the rail pass depending on when they entered the country.Foreign customers will also be able to reserve seats through the Korail website without having to go through a ticket window.The valid period of the pass also differed based on the entry date, the company said.Some 53,000 foreign visitors purchased Korail Passes last year, up 60 percent from 2015, the company said.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)