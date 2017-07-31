Korea sets new medals record for Deaflympics

South Korea has set its medals record at a multisport event for deaf athletes.



South Korea added one gold, one silver and one bronze medal on the final day of the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, on Sunday (local time) to finish third in the medal tally with 18 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals after Russia and Ukraine.



This is South Korea's best Deaflympics medal tally with a haul of 52. The country previously earned 42 medals at the 22nd Deaflympics in Sofia, Bulgaria, with 19 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.



South Korea also achieved its third consecutive top-three finish at the quadrennial event for deaf athletes.



By discipline, South Korea won 21 medals -- six golds, eight silvers and seven bronzes -- in bowling, and 11 medals -- six golds, three silvers, and two bronzes -- in shooting at the Deaflympics that started on July 18. The national team also won multiple medals in taekwondo, judo, badminton and athletics.



The South Korean squad will return home on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

In this photo provided by the Korean Paralympic Committee, the South Korean delegation march during the opening ceremony for the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, on July 18, 2017. (Yonhap)