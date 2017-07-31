[Monitor] Online sales surge while offline sales sluggish

The distribution market is undergoing a rapid shift from offline to online, with major offline retailers suffering sales declines while offline sellers enjoy a rise, data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.In the first half of this year, large retailers and department stores saw no increase in their sales while convenience stores and online retailers saw two digit surges in sales.Convenience stores also showed a12.8 percent increase in the number of branches.Online sellers particularly fared well in food items (29.1 percent increase) and fashion and apparel (28.4 percent).Distributors with both on and offline channels logged a 6.0 percent increase in sales.