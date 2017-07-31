Prosecutors indict two ex-People's Party campaign officials over fake tipoff

Prosecutors on Monday indicted two former senior members of the minor opposition People's Party without detention over a fabricated tip-off about President Moon Jae-in's son used during the May election.



Wrapping up its monthlong probe, the prosecution concluded the party's leaders, including co-founder and presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, were not involved in the scandal, which has thrust the centrist party into its worst crisis only over a year after its launch.



The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office charged Kim Seong-ho and Kim In-won, who were in the election panel of the People's Party, with violations of the election law for disclosing the false information during the presidential campaign.





The minor opposition made a revelation three days before the May election that alleged a backdoor hiring of Moon Joon-yong by a public agency in 2006. It accused Moon, then presidential front-runner of the Democratic Party of exerting influence as a presidential secretary under the Roh Moon-hyun administration.The prosecutors initially suspected that they overlooked proper fact-checking on the tip-off, when it was first relayed by its party campaigner and yet held two consecutive press briefings.The campaigner, Lee You-mi, has been indicted and detained in violation of the election law. The prosecution has also indicted Lee Joon-seo, a former senior party member, on charges of neglecting verification of the tip-off and pushing ahead with its disclosure.But they concluded that there was no evidence tying Rep. Park Jie-won and Rep. Lee Yong-joo of the People's Party to the suspicions that they also knew about the falsity and took part in the scheme. They were considered the last two people with the authority to deal with such information before it was revealed to the public. (Yonhap)