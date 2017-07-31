[Graphic News] Top conglomerates stingy in making donations

According to data from market researcher Chaebul.com, listed firms of conglomerates donated 963.2 billion won ($847.8 million) last year, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier.
Listed affiliates of Samsung, Hyundai Motor, Lotte, Posco and GS groups cut their public donations last year.
Samsung’s listed firms donated 470.3 billion won last year, down 11.7 percent on-year. Samsung Electronics, the group‘s crown jewel, cut donations by 10.7 percent to 334.5 billion won. Donations by companies under Hyundai Motor Group also declined 6.2 percent on-year to 105.3 billion won.