[Graphic News] Top conglomerates stingy in making donations

According to data from market researcher Chaebul.com, listed firms of conglomerates donated 963.2 billion won ($847.8 million) last year, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier.Listed affiliates of Samsung, Hyundai Motor, Lotte, Posco and GS groups cut their public donations last year.Samsung’s listed firms donated 470.3 billion won last year, down 11.7 percent on-year. Samsung Electronics, the group‘s crown jewel, cut donations by 10.7 percent to 334.5 billion won. Donations by companies under Hyundai Motor Group also declined 6.2 percent on-year to 105.3 billion won.