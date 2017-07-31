Jakarta governor-elect to look into Seoul city policies

Jakarta Governor-elect Anies Baswedan. (Yonhap)

Jakarta governor-elect Anies Baswedan will learn about the Seoul metropolitan city's policies at the invitation of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon this week, a city official said Monday."Park and Baswedan will discuss ways to bolster exchanges and cooperation between the cities in Seoul later in the day," the official said.The Jakarta governor-elect's visit was made about two months after Park invited him to visit Seoul during his visit to Indonesia as President Moon Jae-in's special envoy to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in late May. Then, Park told Baswedan that he wants to introduce his city's policies, including traffic infrastructure, to the new governor.During his four-day stay in Seoul, Baswedan is scheduled to inspect such facilities as the Seoullo 7017, an overpass that has been redeveloped as a walking path, the Transport Operation and Information Service and the Mapo Resources Retrieval Center.Baswedan won the election in April after serving as the head of Paramadina University in Jakarta from 2007-2014 and the education minister from 2014-2016. (Yonhap)