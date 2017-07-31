Trump, Abe affirm tougher sanctions over N. Korea's missile launch

(Yonhap)

TOKYO -- United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe affirmed a tough response to North Korea's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile during their phone conversation on Monday.Earlier in the morning, the two leaders reportedly shared their conclusion that the two countries should cooperate with South Korea and the international community for strengthened sanctions and pressure in order to prevent North Korea's further provocations.They also reportedly agreed to jointly urge China to join the world's efforts against North Korean nuclear and missile development, sharing the view that China has key leverage in containing North Korea's provocations.Shortly before the midnight last Friday, North Korea launched a Hwasong-14 ballistic missile, which could fly as far as the mainland US The latest test launch demonstrated progress from the North's first successful Hwasong-14 launch on July 4. (Yonhap)