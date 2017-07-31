Stocks open lower on US losses

South Korean stocks opened lower Monday following late last week's losses on Wall Street.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 2.62 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,398.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics losing 0.42 percent and leading automaker Hyundai Motor shedding 1.67 percent.In contrast, leading steelmaker POSCO gaining 0.33 percent, and SK hynix was up 1.24 percent on its better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.US stocks declined Friday due to poorer-than-expected earnings results by Amazon and other big companies that underwhelmed investors.The local currency was trading at 1,124.90 won against the US dollar, down 2.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)