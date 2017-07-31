Pence says US to pressure N. Korea until it gives up nuclear, missile programs

US Vice President Mike Pence (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The United States will continue to put pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs in coalition with other nations, US Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday, as tensions run high over Pyongyang's latest missile test.Pence made the remark to reporters during an official trip to Estonia, two days after the North test-launched its second intercontinental ballistic missile."The continued provocations by the rogue regime in North Korea are unacceptable and the United States of America is going to continue to marshal the support of nations across the region and across the world to further isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically," he said. "The president of the United States is leading a coalition of nations to bring pressure to bear until that time that North Korea will permanently abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile program."Pence also said the US believes China should do more to rein in the regime."The president has been clear about that in his conversations with President Xi that while China has taken unprecedented steps to begin to isolate North Korea economically and to bring diplomatic pressure, we believe China has a unique relationship with the regime in North Korea and has a unique ability to influence decisions by that regime," he said.The vice president urged China to use that influence to encourage the reclusive state to become a member of the international community and end its provocations. (Yonhap)