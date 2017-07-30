North Korea warns of action against sanctions after ICBM test

(Yonhap)

North Korea on Sunday warned of "a stern action of justice" if the United States seeks new sanctions against its latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The North's Foreign Ministry issued a statement hailing its late-night ICBM test on Friday as a show of its military capability that Washington dares not ignore."If the United States sticks to its military adventurism against us and super-intensive sanctions schemes, we will respond with stern action of justice as we have already declared," a ministry spokesperson was quoted by the country's official Korean Central News Agency.The official said the second test-firing of the Hwasung-14 missile is aimed at sending a warning against Washington's increased military threats and sanctions, which the North said have only added to the rationale of its nuclear armament.Earlier in the day, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of its ruling party, said it has developed the ICBM to cope with the US threat of invasion and sanctions."The US left no stone unturned to stifle the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) by force," the newspaper said in a commentary carried by the KCNA."The desperate moves of the US imperialists will only redouble the will of the Korean army and people to dynamically accelerate the bolstering of defense capabilities and the building of an economic power while holding fast to the line of simultaneously developing the two fronts," it added. (Yonhap)