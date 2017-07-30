[Photo News] Samsung's air conditioner sales soar

AIR CONDITIONER SALES SOAR -- Visitors check out Samsung Electronics’ wind-free air conditioners at a Samsung Digital Plaza store in Seoul on Sunday. Samsung said it sold more than 1 million air conditioners from Jan. 1 to July 21, setting a new top sales record for the company. It attributed the sales hike to the rising popularity of its wind-free air conditioners, which accounted for around 60 percent of Samsung’s air conditioner sales in Korea for the year. (Samsung Electronics)