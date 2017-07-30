S. Korea to upgrade Patriot missiles against N. Korea's threats: minister

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) visits a local Patriot missile unit on July 30, 2017, in this photo provided by his ministry. (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense chief said Sunday the military will upgrade its Patriot missile system to help defend Seoul and nearby areas from North Korea's growing threats.Defense Minister Song Young-moo also reaffirmed a plan to establish the country's own missile defense networks, called the Korea Air and Missile Defense, at an early date."North Korea's firing of an ICBM-class ballistic missile two days ago is a reckless provocation threatening the Korean Peninsula and the international community," he said, inspecting a local Patriot battery, according to his ministry.It did not reveal the exact location apparently due to security- and intelligence-related reasons.Song called for full combat readiness to counter the North's missile provocations and retaliate in a stern manner, the ministry added.In particular, the minister said, South Korea will beef up its air defense capability for Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which has a total population of around 20 million, through upgrades to Patriot missiles.The North has various-range ballistic missiles, including a Scud type, plus a barrage of artillery systems deployed right north of the Demilitarized Zone. The capital city situated just some 50 kilometers away from the DMZ is within range. (Yonhap)