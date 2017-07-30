S. Korea to upgrade Patriot missiles against N. Korea's threats: minister

Defense Minister Song Young-moo also reaffirmed a plan to establish the country's own missile defense networks, called the Korea Air and Missile Defense, at an early date.
"North Korea's firing of an ICBM-class ballistic missile two days ago is a reckless provocation threatening the Korean Peninsula and the international community," he said, inspecting a local Patriot battery, according to his ministry.
|South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) visits a local Patriot missile unit on July 30, 2017, in this photo provided by his ministry. (Yonhap)
It did not reveal the exact location apparently due to security- and intelligence-related reasons.
Song called for full combat readiness to counter the North's missile provocations and retaliate in a stern manner, the ministry added.
In particular, the minister said, South Korea will beef up its air defense capability for Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which has a total population of around 20 million, through upgrades to Patriot missiles.
The North has various-range ballistic missiles, including a Scud type, plus a barrage of artillery systems deployed right north of the Demilitarized Zone. The capital city situated just some 50 kilometers away from the DMZ is within range. (Yonhap)