Kim Woo-bin completes first round of chemotherapy: Sidus HQ

Kim Woo-bin (Sidus HQ)

Actor Kim Woo-bin has completed his first round of chemotherapy, the actor’s management agency Sidus HQ announced Sunday.“He has recuperated to the point that he is now able to exercise,” a company official said.In May, Sidus HQ revealed that Kim had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and was undergoing treatment.With the recent announcement, Sidus HQ said that they are cautious but optimistic about a second round of chemotherapy and new test results scheduled for August.“Drugs have improved, so there is no hair loss or any extreme physical change,” the Sidus HQ official said. “But he has lost 10 kilograms and currently weighs around 60 kilograms.”Kim’s family and girlfriend Shin Min-ah are taking care of Kim during his treatment, reports said.On Friday, fellow actor Kang Ha-neul expressed support for Kim in an interview. “I am sincerely hoping for his full recovery,” Kang said.The form of cancer ailing Kim is a rare one that grows on the ceiling of the mouth, head and neck.(doo@heraldcorp.com)