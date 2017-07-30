[Behind the Wheel] New BMW 4-series more dynamic, but stable

New BMW 4-series are seen on a test drive in Busan, Friday. (BMW Korea)

BUSAN -- BMW Korea, the local unit of the German luxury carmaker, unveiled Friday an upgraded version of its 4-series to add variety to its popular series.The new model lines introduced were the 4-Series coupe, convertible, grand coupe, and the high-performance models M4 coupe and M4 convertible.“The new 4-series cars have bodies that are 40 millimeters lower than 3-series cars. Enhanced suspension and a new control system have been installed to heighten the driving experience,” said Yang Sung-hoon, a manager of BMW’s product and price management, at the unveiling event that took place at Hilton Hotel in Busan.BMW’s even-numbered series of cars consists of coupes and convertibles designed to offer a more dynamic driving experience than sedans in its odd-numbered series, the company said.In 2013, BMW first introduced the 4-series midsize coupe and has expanded the series to include four-door coupes for the first time among midsize sedans.Over 400,000 units of the 4-series have been sold worldwide since its debut, the company said.In terms of their exteriors, a newly designed air intake, rear apron, light-emitting diode headlights and rear lights have been placed in the facelifted 4-series models for a sophisticated and sharp look.The models also boast improved driving performance, with strengthened suspension to offer dynamic driving and accurate steering, the company said.The 420i coupe and grand coupe are powered by 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engines with a maximum horsepower of 184 and 27.6 kilogram-force meter of torque.The competition package has been applied to the high-performance models M4 coupe and M4 convertible competition to differentiate them from other M models, boasting a maximum horsepower of 450, the company said.After the launch event, members of the media had the opportunity to test drive the 420i grand coupe from Hilton Hotel to Ganjeolgot cape in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province.One notable aspect of the grand coupe is its low wind noise at speeds of over 100 kilometers per hour. It was much quieter than its rival Kia Motors’ high-performance model Stinger.Due to its low car body, the grand coupe also delivered a stable driving experience for both the driver and passengers at high speeds of some 150 kph.Compared to Kia’s Stinger, the 420i speeds up from zero to 100 kilometers in 7.5 seconds, which is 2.6 seconds slower than Stinger’s 4.9 seconds.Motorists who enjoy dynamic driving with unique exhaust sounds at high speeds said the new 4-series grand coupe would not be their most preferred car.As for the price range of the new 4-series models, the coupe is priced between 58 million won ($51,602) and 66.9 million won; the grand coupe between 58 million won and 84.5 million won; and the new 4-series convertible at 77.3 million won. The M4 Coupe Competition is priced at 117.8 million won.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)