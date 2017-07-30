North Korea won't stop missile provocations: pro-NK paper

A Tokyo-based pro-North Korean news media has said Pyongyang won't stop its missile tests unless the US changes its hostile policy.



"The firing of ballistic missiles in the face of the US will not stop until policymakers of the Trump administration change their strategic position on Chosun and are engaged in forward-looking behaviors," the Chosun Sinbo said Saturday, using the name of the past Chosun dynasty, which is spelled Joseon in the South, to refer to North Korea.



The article came a day after North Korea test launched the second intercontinental ballistic missile, known as the Hwasong-14, in a month.





This photo, released by North Korea`s official Korean Central News Agency on July 29, 2017, shows an intercontinental ballistic missile being launched on the night of July 28. (Yonhap)

"The successful test launch clearly shows Chosun is capable of striking the heart of the US, the prime culprit behind nuclear war threats," it read. "Persistent and step-by-step efforts to show (North Korea's) nuclear strategic force have been planned and executed. It will remain this way until the US makes the right choice."The long-standing showdown between Chosun and the US has finally entered the final stage. ... The public ICBM test has taken the form of a proxy war between Chosun and the US," it added.The report emphasized that the development and tests of missiles have been done publicly, not secretly."Big nations develop weapons in absolute secrecy, but there is no need for Chosun to do so," it claimed. "It has been open during every stage from an engine combustion test to a test-fire, as well as sensitive issues, such as technical data and characteristics." (Yonhap)