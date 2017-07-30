SKT opens bid for 5G equipment for commercialization

(Yonhap)

SK Telecom has embarked on commercialization of the fifth-generation network by starting to receive bids for 5G equipment, it said Sunday.According to the announcement, SKT sent a request for proposals to network equipment manufacturers, officially beginning talks about establishing 5G network infrastructure as the first mobile carrier in South Korea.The latest proposal includes detailed requirements for core equipment and technologies, such as data transfer specifications for 5G frequency spectrums.Establishing the next-generation network system earlier than competitors is crucial in the mobile network industry, because the technologies and equipment for the new system can set new standards for the global market.“The proposal includes the structure and operation of 5G system designed by SKT based on the 5G technologies being discussed as international standards,” the company said.SKT, the largest telecom business by sales and subscriber number in the country, will examine specifications of equipment proposed by manufacturers for the next three months and select preferred bidders in late October.“By sending the proposal, SKT may move forward commercialization of the 5G network services,” said Kang Jong-ryeol, head of infrastructure at SK Telecom.The Korean mobile carrier has been participating in the 5G Trial and Testing Initiative run by the Next Generation Mobile Networks, a global mobile carriers association, in order to achieve early commercialization of the next generation network.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)